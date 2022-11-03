 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry memoir ‘snaps’ King Charles’ olive branch in two

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly pushing his entire family into “entirely new territory” with his upcoming memoir release.

Royal commentator Sandro Monetti made these admissions in his interview with CNN.

He began by pointing out Prince Harry’s promise of a “raw, unflinching and honest,” account of life and added, “From Harry’s point of view, he wants to get his own narrative out there as a matter of public record.”

“This is nothing that royals have ever done before, so we’re in entirely new territory,” he pointed out.

While discussing the Windsor Christmas invite Mr Monetti added, “King Charles had offered an olive branch, but it appears that has been snapped in two with this.”

He even addressed the rumors of later edits and had shocking insights into Prince Harry’s alleged insensitivity and admitted before concluding, “There have been some edits to it, but I don’t think we’re going to get too much of a watered down version.”

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West reveals Camilla’s response to his casting as Prince Charles

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West reveals Camilla’s response to his casting as Prince Charles

King Charles III to break Queen’s tradition for Remembrance Day

King Charles III to break Queen’s tradition for Remembrance Day
King Charles likely to use Kate Middleton, Prince William to gain popularity as monarch

King Charles likely to use Kate Middleton, Prince William to gain popularity as monarch
King Charles III expresses desire to be ‘part of solution’ in keeping Commonwealth on side

King Charles III expresses desire to be ‘part of solution’ in keeping Commonwealth on side
Khloe Kardashian has no intention of ‘going out of her way’ to meet Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian has no intention of ‘going out of her way’ to meet Maralee Nichols
Zac Efron draws comparisons to THIS ‘Shrek’ character after debuting new haircut

Zac Efron draws comparisons to THIS ‘Shrek’ character after debuting new haircut
Eminem impersonator tries to rob people's identities through a scam

Eminem impersonator tries to rob people's identities through a scam
Kim Kardashian calls herself out for ‘shapeshifter’ tendencies

Kim Kardashian calls herself out for ‘shapeshifter’ tendencies
Kanye West pays settlement to ex-employee who accused him of praising Hitler

Kanye West pays settlement to ex-employee who accused him of praising Hitler

Kate Middleton returns to work amid pregnancy reports

Kate Middleton returns to work amid pregnancy reports
Victoria Beckham gushes over hubby David ahead of documentary release

Victoria Beckham gushes over hubby David ahead of documentary release
Mindy Kaling reveals ‘scary’ encounter with stranger during pregnancy

Mindy Kaling reveals ‘scary’ encounter with stranger during pregnancy