Thursday Nov 03 2022
King Charles likely to use Kate Middleton, Prince William to gain popularity as monarch

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton have added another feather to their caps as they are crowned most popular British royals.

King Charles, who ascended to throne in September after the death of Queen Elizabeth, came fourth with 54 percent.

The Prince of Wales and Princess crowned most popular royals in the latest poll with 69 and 67 percent votes respectively.

The Cheat Sheet quoted some royal experts as saying King Charles will need to utilize Prince William and Kate to increase his general popularity with the public as the couple certainly has much higher approval ratings than the new king.

Kinsey Schofield told Express UK, “He (King Charles) will need to keep focus on the Cambridges for him to build some popularity within the public. William, Kate and the children are so important now and will become more important under Charles. They are the future of the monarchy, and we will continue to see them more and more.”

