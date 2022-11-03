Disney's 'Hercules' live-action will be inspired by TikTok, shares Producer Joe Russo

Directors and producers Joe and Anthony Russo revealed in an interview with Variety that upcoming Disney remake of Hercules will be inspired by TikTok.

Joe Russo elaborated that the Russo brothers will be producing the live-action adaptation with Guy Ritchie, who helmed the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin, who is set to direct.

"We have an amazing relationship with them that we’ve built over a decade,” shared Joe Russo. “I think we have a point of view on how they can stretch the limits of their IP moving forward, rather than playing IP management.”

Contrary to the previous live-action remakes which have been ‘faulted’ for sticking too closely to the source material, Russo shared that this remake will be “a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution.”

“I think they’re excited to see what we can all bring to it in a way that isn’t just a reinterpretation of the animated film,” he added.

With regards to Guy Ritchie, the duo shared that he is “perfect for it because he has penchant for experimentation.” Moreover, Russo added that the live-action Hercules will also be a musical — and share the original’s unconventional approach.

“There are questions about how you translate it as a musical,” he said. “Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.”

The 1997 original film was directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements who reimagined the legend of the Greek demigod as a story of a rising celebrity who becomes famous due to his acts of heroism.

The film featured original songs by Alan Menken and David Zippel, two frequent Disney collaborators.