Thursday Nov 03 2022
Selena Gomez drops jaws in vibrant purple gown at ‘My Mind & Me’ premiere

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Selena Gomez channeled glam at the premiere event of her much anticipated documentary My Mind & Me in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, walked the red carpet at the American Film Institute Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Gomez rocked a stunning figure-hugging, purple gown for the event. She accessorized her glam look with colorful drop earrings and styled her brown locks in an elegant updo.

She finished her look with jewel-encrusted stilettos and a sparkly silver clutch.

Speaking to Billboard, the Wizards of Waverly Place star said, “I was going to release this documentary multiple times and it never really felt right.”

“Then the pandemic hit and a lot of people started having conversations around mental health, the isolation, people feeling depressed or anxious — never feeling those feelings before but have now. I just hope that this will carry on to something like a conversation that people will use to help later on,” she told the outlet at the premiere.

The Wolves singer also posed with My Mind & Me director and producer Alek Keshishian at the event. Keshishian described the documentary as “a six-year-labor of love, a breakthrough, every breath.”

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will stream on Apple TV+ on Friday (Nov. 4).

