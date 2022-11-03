 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 03 2022
Saba Azad shares glimpse of her birthday celebration with Hrithik Roshan

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Hrithik Roshan's next film 'Fighter' also stars Deepika Padukone in a vital role

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad give fans a sneak peek into her birthday celebration which was organized in the most perfect manner by her boyfriend. 

Taking it to her Instagram, Saba shared a reel which had some pictures and some short videos of the two spending quality time on her special day.

Azad wrote a detailed note thanking Roshan. The post read: “Don’t get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like- a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love.”

“Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love kind words and flowers- my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full, concluded Saba.”

Check out the reel: 

As per PinkVilla, Sussanne Khan also commented on the post, wrote: “How amazing god bless u both saboo.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is all set to feature in film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.

