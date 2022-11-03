 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston branded 'most beautiful woman' as she flaunts her natural curls

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Aniston sent the internet into a frenzy as she displayed her gorgeous natural curls in her latest social media post.

The Friends alum dropped a hair tutorial for her 40.7 million followers on Instagram as she flaunted her curls while donning a bathrobe.

Aniston revealed the secret behind her perfect hairdo as she showed her fans how to curl their hair without using any iron rod.

The Morning Show star could be seen applying lightweight hair oil to her golden tresses from her haircare line LolaVie after she air-dried them.

“Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie,” Aniston captioned the reel.

Several of her followers and peers from the industry gushed over the Hollywood diva as they branded her “the most beautiful woman on this planet.”

“You are the most naturally stunning goddess,” actor Jenna Dewan wrote in comments while Rita Wilson penned, “Love the waves and air dry!”

Actor Michelle Pfeiffer commented, "LOVE!" as one fan penned, “You’re making me want to embrace my natural wavy hair!!”

“Looks sooo good on YOU,” the user added. 

