Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show: Deets inside

Johnny Depp is making a special return as a surprise guest at Rihanna's hotly-anticipated fourth Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, will feature in the Savage X Fenty Vol 4 show, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 9, according to reports.



Production sources told TMZ Johnny will not take to the runway but will be the first man to front one of the show's 'star' moments, which has previously featured Cindy Crawford.

Johnny has reportedly already filmed his part for the show and he and Rihanna, 34, are both said to be very excited about the collaboration.

It comes after Amazon Prime shared in a press release that Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, featuring Rihanna's Savage X Fenty collection, would debut on November 9.

It is the follow-up to the Emmy-winning Vol 3, which starred Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, Gigi Hadid, and Vanessa Hudgens.

This year's show will feature the latest Savage X Fenty styles from the icon, and it will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning November 9.

Rihanna has served as executive producer and creative director of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.