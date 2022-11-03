 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show: Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Johnny Depp to appear in Rihannas Savage X Fenty fashion show: Deets inside
Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show: Deets inside

Johnny Depp is making a special return as a surprise guest at Rihanna's hotly-anticipated fourth Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, will feature in the Savage X Fenty Vol 4 show, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 9, according to reports.

Production sources told TMZ Johnny will not take to the runway but will be the first man to front one of the show's 'star' moments, which has previously featured Cindy Crawford.

Johnny has reportedly already filmed his part for the show and he and Rihanna, 34, are both said to be very excited about the collaboration.

It comes after Amazon Prime shared in a press release that Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, featuring Rihanna's Savage X Fenty collection, would debut on November 9.

It is the follow-up to the Emmy-winning Vol 3, which starred Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, Gigi Hadid, and Vanessa Hudgens.

This year's show will feature the latest Savage X Fenty styles from the icon, and it will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning November 9.

Rihanna has served as executive producer and creative director of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. 

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde looks incredible as she steps out amid dispute rumours with Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde looks incredible as she steps out amid dispute rumours with Florence Pugh
Miley Cyrus thinks her father Billy Ray is having ‘late-in-life crisis’

Miley Cyrus thinks her father Billy Ray is having ‘late-in-life crisis’
Kate Middleton looks gorgeous as she accompanies Prince William to Scarborough

Kate Middleton looks gorgeous as she accompanies Prince William to Scarborough
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck blended brood ‘getting along very well’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck blended brood ‘getting along very well’

Queen Elizabeth’s pictures of fixing car engine to get auctioned

Queen Elizabeth’s pictures of fixing car engine to get auctioned
Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance after Queen’s death was a ‘genuine move’

Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance after Queen’s death was a ‘genuine move’
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson fail to maintain friendly relations: ‘They’re not speaking’

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson fail to maintain friendly relations: ‘They’re not speaking’
Kate Middleton to 'appear on Meghan Markle podcast'

Kate Middleton to 'appear on Meghan Markle podcast'
Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born
Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast

Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast