Friday Nov 04 2022
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ poised to succeed despite criticism: Publisher

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir Spare is tipped for success even if it panned by critics or royal enthusiasts, a publishing expert has claimed.

Penguin Random House, the Duke of Sussex’s publishers, confirmed the title and release date of Prince Harry’s memoir in late October, sharing that that book will hit shelves on January 10, 2023; the announcement came after speculations that it would release during the booming 2022 holiday season.

Commenting on why the timing of the release wouldn’t affect the success of Prince Harry’s memoir, Rutger Bruining, founder and CEO of memoir-writing service Story Terrace, told Newsweek, “Prince Harry’s memoir is such a highly anticipated release that it becomes almost irrelevant when he releases it.”

“Due to the secrecy and hype, every new update on it generates sensationalist headlines, which keeps the discourse about the book fresh at any point,” Bruining explained.

He went on to add, “Given Harry’s stature, his book is almost impervious to release timings and the market considerations that impact most authors.”

“Even if the book is panned by critics, the public’s fascination with Harry and the royal family is strong enough to make the book pretty much critic-proof from a sales perspective… The anticipation behind it means that it will perform well no matter when it is released,” Bruining concluded. 

