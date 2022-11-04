 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'cried daily' due to father Prince Philip's 'belittling'

King Charles III felt deprivations all of his childhood, says author.

Christopher Anderson reveals that His Majesty never felt the affection of mother Queen Elizabeth II and father Prince Philip.

Speaking to Royally Us, Mr Andersen said: "He felt abandoned as a little boy by both of his parents.

"He wrote about how his mother was cold and aloof and how his father was a bully.

"His father belittled him in front of people.

"I have many reports of how Charles as a child was routinely reduced to tears by Prince Philip.

"They only saw him for 15 minutes a day during his upbringing.

"Even though they were there, they did not go to Charles' birthdays, they did not show up in the hospital when he broke his ankle, when he had an emergency appendectomy, the Queen wouldn't leave the palace which was just 50 blocks away," he noted.

