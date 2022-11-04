 
Khloe Kardashian wishes her 'first baby' Kendall Jenner on birthday, 'my rare sweet angel'

Khloe Kardashian has sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as she wished her baby sister, Kendall Jenner on her 27th birthday on November 3.

The Kardashians alum, 38, took to her Instagram handle and shared a loving tribute to her sister Kendall along with a series of memorable throwback snaps.

The Good American founder began the caption with sweet words saying, "To my very first baby, happy birthday.

"@kendalljenner you are the one who stole my heart and you made me fall in love in more ways than I even knew possible. You are the one who taught me responsibility, patience, unconditional love and compassion. You are one of the most gentle and pure people I have ever known. You feel deeply. You give your all to the ones you love."

In her lengthy post, Khloe praised Kendall’s "silliest personality" and wrote, “Kenny, you leave people mystified by your beauty, intellect and elusiveness.”

Lauding her life’s journey, Khloe added, “In your life, you’ve Broken down barriers and When someone told you no, you never quit until you proved them wrong. You have shown the ones around you how to fight for their beliefs and how to never give up.”

The reality TV star went on, "You are my heartbeat and I couldn’t feel more blessed to have a sister/best friend like you. I will declare my love for you until the end of time. Giving thanks and praise that I am lucky enough to have you as mine. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays my gorgeous pure Kenny."

Khloe concluded her post, saying, “I pray you are forever spoiled with love and health. I hope you always feel just how obsessed we all are with the magic that is you. My rare my sweet Angel of a sister, I love you with every ounce of me. Happy birthday," and added a white heart emoticon.

