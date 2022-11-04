Reality TV show ‘Big Brother’ assault trial opens in Madrid

 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
Madrid: A former contestant on Spain´s "Big Brother" went on trial in Madrid on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting another contestant as the reality TV show was being filmed.

The case, which shocked Spain, centres on an incident that allegedly took place between two contestants following an alcohol-fuelled party in November 2017 when the victim was in a clear state of inebriation.

Although the footage never aired, producers of the hit show came under fire for their handling of the incident after they confronted the victim, who was 24 at the time, with video evidence of an assault of which she had not been aware.

"Big Brother" is a hugely popular reality show featuring contestants locked in a purpose-built house for weeks on end with their every move tracked on camera 24 hours a day. Viewers then vote off the contestants one by one.

The trial had been due to start in February but it was delayed because the victim, Carlota Prado, was struggling with her mental health and did not feel fit to testify at the time.

Prado has reportedly since withdrawn her accusation against the man, Jose Maria Lopez, who faces a jail term of two years if he is convicted of sexual assault.

Public prosecutors are also asking for a 6,000-euro ($5,850) fine for Lopez and the Spanish production company which made the reality TV show.

