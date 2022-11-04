Rihanna to headline Glastonbury 2023 for the first time

 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Rihanna is in serious talks to headline the Glastonbury festival next summer.

The Diamonds singer has taken the internet by storm with reports making rounds on the internet that she will take over the Pyramid Stage next year.

Rihanna, 34, is reportedly having discussions with festival organizers Emily Eavis and her dad Michael Eavis, about potentially headlining the festival.

A source told The Sun, “Rihanna has been approached about Glastonbury and next year’s festival would be just the right timing for her.”

“She is a huge name for Worthy Farm and would be the perfect addition to the line-up,” hinting at Somerset to be the next stop.

The source further revealed, “Everything about Rihanna’s music comeback is being closely guarded but her team has been talking with the Eavis family.”

The exciting speculation comes after the Umbrella singer released her first single in six years on Friday and the confirmation that she will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show.

Rihanna recently revealed that she is nervous but ‘excited’ about putting on her Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Riri, who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May, previously turned down the chance to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019. 

