Saturday Nov 05 2022
Prince Harry's book could be about Meghan Markle

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir Spare could be about his wife Meghan Markle, according to an expert.

The title of the book is believed to reference the saying "the heir and the spare". According to Express,  royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti said here might be a different meaning behind the "clever" title. Sacerdoti said the title is "very sad" but the Duke "might as well have just called it victim" instead.

He also hinted that it could be in response to being a "bit-part player in the Meghan show" since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals.

Talking to Express.co.uk he said, "I personally think it's a clever title for the publishers and a sad title for him to have chosen.

"There will be those who look at that title and wonder if it also describes how he feels in relation to his current relationships going forward outside of the UK.

The expert said, "We have seen a lot of Meghan in the media in recent years but not so much Prince Harry, who is something of a bit-part player in the Meghan show."

