Saturday Nov 05 2022
Olly Alexander to drop Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty after Johnny Depp collaboration

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Olly Alexander has promised to ditch Rihanna's Savage X Fenty after it was disclosed that Johnny Depp will be making a guest appearance in her fashion show.

The British singer reacted to a tweet announcing the news of the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s cameo in Diamonds hitmaker’s show with a sad face.

A fan of Alexander responded to his reaction, writing, “But, Savage X Fenty is you baby... you wear it so well.”

“Thank you but after this news I won’t be wearing it anymore,” the Desire singer penned in response.

This comes after Riri received severe backlash online for including Depp in her fashion show despite his ex-wife Amber Heard’s domestic abuse allegations.

Several social media users were disappointed with the news and they bashed Rihanna. "You'd think of all people, Rihanna, would know better than to invite Johnny Depp to anything," one fan wrote.

"She’s been cool with some problematic people before. But touching Johnny Depp seems wild to me. Especially with what she went through," one user commented.

