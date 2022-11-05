Selena Gomez shares BFF Taylor Swift influenced her career

Selena Gomez credited her long-time bestie Taylor Swift for influencing her musical career.

In an interview, the Lose You To Love Me singer opened up on her newly curated SiriusXM Radio channel, via Billboard.

“The most influential artist, for me, it is kind of Taylor,” the singer said of her bestie. “Not because she’s my friend, but she has been an artist that can transition into so many different genres and she is able to do it seamlessly and I admire that so much. And that’s so rare. I love her process and I just admire all the work that she’s done. She’s definitely inspired me.”

Taylor Swift released her much anticipated tenth studio album, Midnights, last month that Gomez praised her bestie for. Gomez shared a screenshot of a song off the album titled “Mastermind,” from Spotify. Over the screenshot, Gomez wrote the words, “That she is.”

Gomez also came out with her emotional and raw documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which premiered on Apple TV+. In the documentary, the Same Old Love crooner shed light on her Revival Tour and how it led to My Mind and Me.

“I guess when we started to record footage of the Revival Tour, we initially thought that we were gonna do a concert tour video, and during the tour I had to cancel it because I was going through a lot of stuff personally. So we decided to stop,” she explained of the project’s origins.

“Then the Kenya trip kind of came up and we decided we wanted to record that trip. So it really wasn’t gonna be a documentary until the end when we filmed all the stuff and where I am now,” the singer continued. “I can tell that it was gonna be something bigger than just a puff piece…I want it to be about the conversation around mental health and ways that we can change the conversation. I feel like a human sacrifice. I’m like throwing my personal life in to hopefully have this conversation be bigger and transcend.”

During her documentary, Gomez also touched up on her friendship with Swift, admitting that the Anti-Hero crooner is her only ‘real’ friend in Hollywood.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” shared the Look At Her Now crooner. "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong."