 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham to join Spice Girls at Geri Horner’s 50th birthday bash

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Victoria Beckham to join Spice Girls at Geri Horner’s 50th birthday bash
Victoria Beckham to join Spice Girls at Geri Horner’s 50th birthday bash

Victoria Beckham will reportedly join the rest of the Spice Girls at the 50th birthday party of Geri Horner on Saturday night.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Ginger Spice along with her husband Christian Horner are hosting her postponed bash at their Oxfordshire home.

If the reports are to be believed, the group, which also includes Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, will be seen together for the first time since the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Previously, an insider spilled to The Sun, "It's going to be an amazing night. It's a seated, black tie do and the theme is Timeless Elegance.”

“Loads of Geri and her husband Christian’s celeb pals will be there and, excitingly, Geri is inviting all the Spice Girls - including Victoria,” the source added.

"The girls can't wait to reunite and the plan is for all five of them to sing Happy Birthday and get up on stage to join Geri for a number - possibly Wannabe.

"One of the girls turning 50 is a massive deal — they all want to mark the occasion in style, and reuniting after a decade seems the perfect time," the media outlet revealed.

Geri postponed her birthday party in September in respect of Queen Elizebeth II's passing.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton adorably reacts to royal fan who skipped salon appointment

Kate Middleton adorably reacts to royal fan who skipped salon appointment

Selena Gomez shares BFF Taylor Swift influenced her career

Selena Gomez shares BFF Taylor Swift influenced her career
Taylor Swift shows support to Selena Gomez after documentary release

Taylor Swift shows support to Selena Gomez after documentary release
Lamar Odom hopes Kardashians are supportive of Kanye West during hard time

Lamar Odom hopes Kardashians are supportive of Kanye West during hard time
Angelina Jolie takes daughter Zahara on art museum tour in Brooklyn

Angelina Jolie takes daughter Zahara on art museum tour in Brooklyn

Aaron Paul legally changes his last name

Aaron Paul legally changes his last name
Harry Styles reschedules Los Angeles gig ‘due to band illness’

Harry Styles reschedules Los Angeles gig ‘due to band illness’
BTS’ RM to collaborate with Cherry Filter for his upcoming solo album: Details inside

BTS’ RM to collaborate with Cherry Filter for his upcoming solo album: Details inside
‘The Crown’ branded ‘utter rubbish’ as Charles lobbies PMs to overthrow Queen

‘The Crown’ branded ‘utter rubbish’ as Charles lobbies PMs to overthrow Queen
Selena Gomez ‘wanted to die’, former assistant says

Selena Gomez ‘wanted to die’, former assistant says
King Charles III 'curious' assassination attempt that 'could make Andrew King'

King Charles III 'curious' assassination attempt that 'could make Andrew King'
'Laughing' Queen Camilla climbed through a ladder in 'extraordinary' move

'Laughing' Queen Camilla climbed through a ladder in 'extraordinary' move