Saturday Nov 05 2022
Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Camilla ‘doesn’t mind’ her title as she’s there to ‘support’ Charles

Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort after Queen Elizabeth II’s death however she doesn't pay much attention to her title.

During her conversation with Express.co.uk, royal author Angela Levin said: “I think she doesn't mind what she is called, she is there to support her husband. She is not somebody who puts a lot of effort into having the right title."

Meanwhile, there have been claims that Camilla could be referred to as Queen however Palace remained firm on the position that she would only be known as Queen Consort.

The late monarch released a statement on the eve of her 70th anniversary on the throne in this regard.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” her statement read.

