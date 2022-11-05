 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 05 2022
Shah Rukh Khan believes good is greater than bad

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will be out in cinemas soon
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful actors of the decade and there is a reason behind it. He thinks the good will outweigh the bad no matter what.

The superstar these days spend an ample amount of time interacting with his fans. He often answers questions and shed light on his professional life which also inspires a lot of people who look up to him.

Recently, a fan asked him during an #AskSRK session about his motivation. He replied, "One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad." Khan believes this approach of his has motivated him to overcome problems he has seen so far.

He was also asked how he feels after coming back to the screen, to which Khan said it feels like he has arrived at his home.

After a hiatus of 5 years, Khan is returning to films through Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will be out in theatres on January 25, 2023. He was last seen in Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. 

