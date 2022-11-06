 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

'Naive' Prince Andrew 'cried with tears' when King Charles 'ended public life'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Prince Andrew was terribly upset over bad news delivered to him by King Charles, just days before Queen Elizabeth II death.

An insider reveals the Duke of York was 'tearful' when he was told he could no longer return to his royal duties and his public life had ended for good.

"Naive as it may sound, he always had hopes of regaining his position as a senior royal," the source told the Mail on Sunday.

"At the meeting Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a Royal is at an end.

"He was told: 'You have to accept this.'"

Andrew's fate changed months after he settled his civil lawsuit with American Virginia Giuffre outside court.

Andrew's snub will especially be seen next Sunday (November 13) as the rest of the royal family members will mark Remembrance Day service at The Cenotaph.

