Sunday Nov 06 2022
Kanye West scandals prove boon for Yeezy in resale market

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Yeezy resale market shot up amid Adidas cut lose Kanye West on his anti-Semitic outburst, as per NYPost.

"Right now, I have 10 Yeezys, but I had 40 or 50," Kelechi Asoluka, 33, told The Post. "The prices started going up like crazy, and I started selling them. A few weeks ago, I sold Yeezys for as much as $800 a pair. I originally bought them for maybe $250 to $350 each."

The New Jersey-based personal trainer and sneaker restorer said he could have cash in more than the $10,000 he earned in the earlier few weeks.

"I thought prices would go up and then drop; that was why I sold them so fast," Kelechi said. "But I kind of messed up. I sold my Yeezy 750s for $800. Now they're going for $1,000 to $2,000. I'm pissed."

According to Wall Street Journal, the "market has been going insane" since Adidas canceled Ye's Yeezy; its prices jumped more than 20 percent.

"Recently, [West's] stuff was not doing as well as it had because it was just becoming another tennis shoe," reseller Isiah Davis-Jackson, who has $30,000 worth of Yeezys, told The Post. "Now, because people think he's done, the shoes are back in style."

In the sneakerverse, rarity is everything; the more limited an edition, the more it is in demand. "Every few years, Kanye and Adidas would do reissues," Kelechi said. "So you never knew when [a model] would come back" — potentially decreasing values. He said that even the most popular Yeezys "are definitely not coming back."

