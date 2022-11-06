 
Queen would be ‘very proud’ of Charles and his ‘overall grace’ despite ‘temper’

A royal expert recently claimed that King Charles III's late mother Queen Elizabeth II would be ‘very proud' of her son despite his anger issues.

During his conversation with Daily Star, Eric Schiffer said: “Despite the issues about temper and his pen and other things, he has far exceeded expectations and done it with tremendous overall grace, in a way that I'm sure the Queen would be very proud.

"He's also begun to grow his popularity here in America. As a steward who was one of the earliest visionaries on behalf of the environment and took action before it was cool.

"He is someone taking over and has big shoes to fill, but he has the experience, wisdom and grace to be able to do it with a level that befits him as the greatest monarch in history."

The expert said that the new monarch could cement himself as the “greatest monarch in history.”

