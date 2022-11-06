Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘nothing to offer’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly has ‘nothing at all to offer’ the Royal Family.



GB News, royal commentator Maureen Callahan offered these claims in an interview.

Callahan started it all off by saying, “They are definitely experiencing diminishing returns.”

“They don’t really have anything to offer in the way of content, other than their own personal life histories,” she also said.

“Harry seems stuck somewhat emotionally at an age where he was deeply traumatized. And he has many grievances that he has yet to deal with.”