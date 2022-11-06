 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘trying to do his best’ but hasn’t reached ‘full potential’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

file footage

King Charles III has reportedly not reached his full potential as a monarch despite doing his best for his people, as per a royal aide.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards recently penned his thoughts about working for the royal family for the past 45 years for The Sun, and in his lengthy article, shared his thoughts about Britain’s new monarch King Charles, who ascended the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September this year.

Edwards wrote, “I have huge respect for how hard he works and how passionately he has campaigned on issues such as the environment. I think this man is special and has not yet reached his potential.”

He went on to highlight just how hard King Charles works for the country, stating, “Every day he gets up and tries to do his best for people. I’ve covered more than 200 royal tours in over 120 countries. Sometimes it felt like my feet hardly touched the ground.”

In his piece for The Sun, Edwards also shared that he didn’t get off to the best start with King Charles when he first started working with the royal family, with the then-Prince of Wales even ‘raging’ at him for walking his grounds at Highgrove. 

