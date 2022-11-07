 
Monday Nov 07 2022
Nick Carter talks about younger brother Aaron Carter's death

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Nick Carter talks about younger brother Aaron Carter's death

Two days after Aaron Carter's death, his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys is spoke about the demise of his younger brother.

Aaron was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California.

He was 34.

"My heart has been broken today," Nick, 42, began in a tribute shared to Instagram Sunday. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded."

In 2019, Nick filed a restraining order against his brother.

"We were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves," he tweeted at the time. "We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

