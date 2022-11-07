 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Ana de Armas starring 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' goes into production

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Ana de Armas starring John Wick spinoff Ballerina goes into production
Ana de Armas starring 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' goes into production

Ana de Armas starrer John Wick's spin-off will begin filming next week, reported by TVLine.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced the news the amid the latest investors' call. The franchise's future is promising as it has also announced that Colin Woodell-directed prequel series The Continental will be available on Amazon Prime for an international audience, and domestic viewers can stream it on Peacock.

Moreover, the studio is also "fielding proposals" for a video game set on the Keanu Reeves movies.

The spinoff film follows a young assassin trained at the ballet school covered in John Wick: Chapter 3, Parabellum. The story depicts her motive to avenge those who murdered her family.

The film will be helmed by Underworld director Len Wiseman who works on the script of Shay Hatten, famous works, including Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

More From Entertainment:

Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 storyline will leave fans in tears

Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 storyline will leave fans in tears
Will Smith’s future plans after Oscar controversy revealed by co-star

Will Smith’s future plans after Oscar controversy revealed by co-star
Britney Spears on suffering incurable nerve damage pain, ‘it stings and it's scary’

Britney Spears on suffering incurable nerve damage pain, ‘it stings and it's scary’
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH
Meghan Markle are too ‘far down their own rabbit hole’

Meghan Markle are too ‘far down their own rabbit hole’
Nick Carter in tears as Backstreet Boys pay touching tribute to Aaron Carter

Nick Carter in tears as Backstreet Boys pay touching tribute to Aaron Carter
Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile months after Oscar slap-gate?

Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile months after Oscar slap-gate?
William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support

William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support
Watch Eminem perform at Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Watch Eminem perform at Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Justin, Hailey Bieber make glam appearance at Odell Beckham's birthday party

Justin, Hailey Bieber make glam appearance at Odell Beckham's birthday party
Netflix reveals title of episode 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ upcoming season

Netflix reveals title of episode 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ upcoming season

King Charles III can’t ‘begin to compete’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles III can’t ‘begin to compete’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry