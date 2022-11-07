 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Nick Carter in tears as Backstreet Boys pay touching tribute to Aaron Carter

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

file footage

The Backstreet Boys on Sunday, November 6, paid a teary tribute to bandmember Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron Carter, who passed away just a day ago on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34.

As per The Sun, Nick performed with the BSB on stage at London’s O2 Arena just a day after Aaron’s death on November 5, 2022, and dedicated a special performance of the track No Place to his little brother.

During the heart-wrenching performance, a screen at the back displayed ‘In Memorium to Aaron’ while Nick was reduced to tears before fellow bandmate Kevin Richardson stepped in front of him to thank the audience.

According to the outlet, the screen then changed to display photos of Nick with Aaron during their younger days, with bandmember AJ McLean saying, “That song is very special to us. Because that song is about family.”

AJ added, “Everybody in here, we all grew up together. We've been through highs and lows and ups and downs - we thank you for being with the Backstreet family for 29 years, for all the love.”

Nick was seen nodding as AJ continued, “Tonight, we've got a little bit of heavy hearts. Because we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him. Nick's little brother Aaron Carter passed away yesterday.”

The group then went on to hug Nick, and continued the show with a performance of the song Incomplete, also dedicated to their ‘little brother’ Aaron.

Aaron was found dead in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California. While the cause of death has not been announced yet, it is pertinent to mention that Aaron had struggled with substance abuse in recent years. 

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith’s future plans after Oscar controversy revealed by co-star

Will Smith’s future plans after Oscar controversy revealed by co-star
Britney Spears on suffering incurable nerve damage pain, ‘it stings and it's scary’

Britney Spears on suffering incurable nerve damage pain, ‘it stings and it's scary’
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH
Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile months after Oscar slap-gate?

Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile months after Oscar slap-gate?
William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support

William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support
Watch Eminem perform at Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Watch Eminem perform at Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Justin, Hailey Bieber make glam appearance at Odell Beckham's birthday party

Justin, Hailey Bieber make glam appearance at Odell Beckham's birthday party
King Charles III can’t ‘begin to compete’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles III can’t ‘begin to compete’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle has ‘absolutely no grip on reality’: ‘It’s abundantly clear’

Meghan Markle has ‘absolutely no grip on reality’: ‘It’s abundantly clear’
Prince William finds it ‘very hard’ to love England: 'Life's disappointing'

Prince William finds it ‘very hard’ to love England: 'Life's disappointing'

Will Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink join MCU?

Will Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink join MCU?
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham party to mark ‘My Mind & Me’ release

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham party to mark ‘My Mind & Me’ release