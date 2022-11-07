 
Monday Nov 07 2022
Britney Spears on suffering incurable nerve damage pain, 'it stings and it's scary'

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Britney Spears has recently revealed that she has been suffering from incurable nerve damage on the right side of her body that causes pain and numbness.

The pop star took to her Instagram on Monday and shared a dance video as she opened up about her health condition.

The Toxic crooner, 40, revealed that the nerve damage has affected her sleep, but dancing helps in reducing the pain.

Spears wrote, "I'm dancing in time now Victoria ... yes ... nerve damage on the right side of my body ... there's no cure except God I guess ... nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don't get enough oxygen to your brain ... your brain literally shuts down. Nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb."

The Criminal singer said that she wakes up “like three times a week in bed with my hands are completely numb” and feelings of “pins and needles” on the right side of her body that “shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple… it stings and it’s scary.”

Posting the update alongside a video of herself dancing, she added that while there is “no cure” for her ailment, dancing helps alleviate the symptoms.

Spears added that the “the last three years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state… I couldn’t face it”.

The reference to “that place” appears to relate to the medical facility Spears was placed in against her will in 2019.“It’s funny though - when I dance, I don’t feel the pain,” she continued.

She explained that she had found a “medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck… my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly. Either way I’m getting a lot better, I can breathe…”

Spears concluded on stating that she was “gonna vacuum now!”.

