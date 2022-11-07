 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith’s future plans after Oscar controversy revealed by co-star

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Will Smith is allegedly planning a comeback as a ‘much better person’ after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
Will Smith is allegedly planning a comeback as a ‘much better person’ after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith is allegedly planning a comeback as a ‘much better person’ after he landed himself in hot waters earlier this year following his headline-making slap to comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

This latest revelation about the King Richard star came from his former co-star Bai Ling, seen alongside him in Wild Wild West, who told The Sun that she expects Smith and Rock to reconcile soon.

Not only that, but Ling also dished out her thoughts on Smith’s return to Hollywood after the slap effectively got him boycotted from the industry.

Ling shared, “People make mistakes. The mistake he made was not good. It needs to be recognized and changed. We all fall, but it is a time to get up. We rethink and become more enlightened.”

She added, “When he (Smith) comes back, he will be a much better person. He will have more power in humbleness and influence people. We have to forgive - we all have made mistakes.”

The comments come even as Rock categorically refused to accept Smith’s apologies for the slap earlier this year.

Ling also opened up about Smith’s Academy Awards ban, saying. “It is not that important. He still can do his movies. As long as he can work, he is fine. That is his concern. Most successful actors, it is not about fame or getting Academy Awards, it's that they love what they do.”

More From Entertainment:

Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 storyline will leave fans in tears

Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 storyline will leave fans in tears
Britney Spears on suffering incurable nerve damage pain, ‘it stings and it's scary’

Britney Spears on suffering incurable nerve damage pain, ‘it stings and it's scary’
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH
Meghan Markle are too ‘far down their own rabbit hole’

Meghan Markle are too ‘far down their own rabbit hole’
Nick Carter in tears as Backstreet Boys pay touching tribute to Aaron Carter

Nick Carter in tears as Backstreet Boys pay touching tribute to Aaron Carter
Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile months after Oscar slap-gate?

Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile months after Oscar slap-gate?
William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support

William, Harry ‘get behind’ armed charities as govt fails to support
Watch Eminem perform at Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Watch Eminem perform at Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Justin, Hailey Bieber make glam appearance at Odell Beckham's birthday party

Justin, Hailey Bieber make glam appearance at Odell Beckham's birthday party
Netflix reveals title of episode 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ upcoming season

Netflix reveals title of episode 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ upcoming season

Ana de Armas starring 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' goes into production

Ana de Armas starring 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' goes into production
King Charles III can’t ‘begin to compete’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles III can’t ‘begin to compete’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry