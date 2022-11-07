 
Monday Nov 07 2022
Princess Diana knew she was 'good product' as a royal

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Princess Diana knew she was a “good product” as a royal but the princess was not a fan of the media attention she received saying that she felt ‘isolated’.

PBS reported that the late Princess of Wales learnt to use media to her advantage, writing: “While she was alive, her adeptness at manipulating the media was widely recognized, as was the fact that during the latter years of her ‘loveless’ marriage to Prince Charles, the tabloids had been one of her greatest weapons.”

“Who can forget the poignancy for instance, of that lone shot of her in front of the Taj Mahal and the endless comment it sparked about the Princess’s isolation and her ‘unrequited love’?” they explained. “But she herself set up the famous photograph.”

Diana talked with BBC where she admitted that she took a long time to understand why people were so interested in her.

“ assumed it was because my husband had done a lot of wonderful work leading up to our marriage and our relationship,” Diana explained.

“But then … during the years,” she added, “you see yourself as a good product that sits on a shelf and sells well, and people make a lot of money out of you.”

She added that the media was “isolating”.

“But it was also a situation where you couldn’t indulge in feeling sorry for yourself. You had to either sink or swim. And you had to learn that very fast.”

