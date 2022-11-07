 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

James Gunn reacts to DC fan campaigns amid calls of release Ayer cut

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

James Gunn reacts to DC fan campaigns amid calls of release Ayer cut
James Gunn reacts to DC fan campaigns amid calls of release Ayer cut

James Gunn and Peter Safran are answering DC fans' wishes.

According to Deadline, the new CEO Gunn tweeted a thread, saying he "Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow and #ReleaseTheAyerCut and fan calls for various DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic and respectful.

As the new (and first ever) CEOs of DC Studios," he said, "Peter and I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, and let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC."

While not precisely promising anything solid, Gunn suggested he hasn't ruled anything out.

"Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening and open to everything as we embark on this journey," Gunn said, "and will continue to do so for the next few years."

The director-cum-CEO also said that his first projects wouldn't be revivals.

"All our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, and telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, and animated projects," Gunn said. "We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse — and everyone else as well — into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more."

James Gunn and Peter Safran have recently been roped in to lead DC’s film, TV, and animation at DC Studios,

More From Entertainment:

Prince William talks about friendship and being 'pushed through adversities'

Prince William talks about friendship and being 'pushed through adversities'
Princess Anne was not impressed with daughter's decision to marry Mike Tindall

Princess Anne was not impressed with daughter's decision to marry Mike Tindall
Kate Middleton admits she hasn’t mastered THIS skill

Kate Middleton admits she hasn’t mastered THIS skill

Prince Harry risks ‘serious blowback’ from The Firm

Prince Harry risks ‘serious blowback’ from The Firm
Prince William leaves fans excited with teaser of new project

Prince William leaves fans excited with teaser of new project
‘EastEnders’ star Kellie Shirley announces she’s expecting third child with husband Phil Davies

‘EastEnders’ star Kellie Shirley announces she’s expecting third child with husband Phil Davies
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast visited Chadwick Boseman's grave, Lupita Nyong'o

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast visited Chadwick Boseman's grave, Lupita Nyong'o

Kate Middleton, Prince William given new crucial task by King Charles

Kate Middleton, Prince William given new crucial task by King Charles
Meghan Markle reaction to Harry ‘hitting up’ ex-girlfriend for ‘Spare’ laid bare

Meghan Markle reaction to Harry ‘hitting up’ ex-girlfriend for ‘Spare’ laid bare
King Charles shows ‘overkill resilience’ while William looks ‘troubled’ ahead of ‘Spare’

King Charles shows ‘overkill resilience’ while William looks ‘troubled’ ahead of ‘Spare’
Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance at Kris Jenner’s birthday bash

Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance at Kris Jenner’s birthday bash

Princess Diana knew she was ‘good product’ as a royal

Princess Diana knew she was ‘good product’ as a royal