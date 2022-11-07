Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming Netflix docuseries is reportedly becoming a cause of concern for the couple as the show is allegedly ‘riddled with discrepancies’ in comparison to Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare, reported Woman’s Day.

According to several insiders, the contents of the Sussex’s Netflix series will not add up once Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir hits bookshelves, because the content is contradictory, leaving the young prince himself ‘shocked’.

A source was quoted as saying, “Word is, he blames Meghan for going off the plan and saying too much of her own truth in the docuseries – and as he learned from how their Oprah interview was picked apart, her truth isn't always the truth.”

The insider added, “Harry has every right to be annoyed – they've been working on this rollout of their projects for years, and now there's a real risk of the Netflix series falling apart, just like her children's series Pearl did earlier this year.

The same source then crudely stated, “And given their California house is mortgaged to the hilt, they need the money.”