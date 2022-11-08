 
Priyanka Chopra never shies away from empowering women

Priyanka Chopra calls women 'future' 

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time in India and she visits Lucknow earlier today. She met some kids full of life and also spent some time with women cops.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, “Right now, I’m in Lucknow India with UNICEF and I’m really looking forward to this field visit. I’ve spent a few of my childhood years at school in Lucknow. I have family and friends here, and I’m keen to understand how the needle has shifted for women and children in the state of Uttar Pradesh. I want to see firsthand how technology and innovation is making that shift at scale.”


She further added, “We are visiting various UNICEF partners to see the work that’s being done with the aim to end violence and discrimination against girls. I will hear about the challenges they face in everyday life and see the solutions on hand because what is needed is solutions at scale. As I’ve said often enough, women and girls are the key in building better futures, not just for themselves but for their communities.”

Priyanka also took a look at the ethnic stuff of the city like special embroidery.

