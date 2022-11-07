 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 3 crore on Day 3

Katrina Kaif's recently released horror comedy film Phone Bhoot had a decent third day at the box office as the film collected INR 3 crore on the third day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film collected INR 3 crore on its third day in theatres. The film clashed with Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL and Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama Mili which collected INR 50 lakh and INR 65 lakh, respectively, on the third day.

This takes the film's total collection to INR 7.8 crore in three days. Phone Bhoot's business is expected to pick up in the coming days considering the growth in its business on Day 3 and the positive reviews coming out of the film.

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and has its theatrical release on November 4. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

