 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include
Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include  

Rihanna opened up about her highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime performance while teasing what she has in mind to make the show exciting for her audience.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Diamonds hitmaker shared how she cannot believe she agreed to headline the show.

"I can't believe I even said yes,” RiRi told the outlet. “It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, 'OK, I can't take it back. Now, it's like final.'"

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it's an entertainer's dream to be on a stage like that," she added.

"But it's nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody's watching. And they're rooting for you. And I want to get it right."

The superstar went on to add that it was a "now or never" kind of opportunity, before saying that as a new mom, "nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn't a challenge like that."

"You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I've never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge," the singer continued.

While Rihanna remained tight-lipped regarding most of the details about the highly anticipated performance, she said that she wanted to "incorporate a lot of culture" in her show.

"I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage," Rihanna revealed. "I want to celebrate the music that I've made." 

More From Entertainment:

Queen ‘hit back’ at Harry, Meghan for ‘cashing in’ on royal link

Queen ‘hit back’ at Harry, Meghan for ‘cashing in’ on royal link
Taylor Swift drops limited-time new version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with The Bleachers

Taylor Swift drops limited-time new version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with The Bleachers
‘Deadpool 3’: Ryan Reynolds says Hugh Jackman wanted to return to Wolverine

‘Deadpool 3’: Ryan Reynolds says Hugh Jackman wanted to return to Wolverine
Gigi Hadid channels grunge glam in grey lipstick at CFDA awards after quitting Twitter

Gigi Hadid channels grunge glam in grey lipstick at CFDA awards after quitting Twitter
Harry ‘revelled’ being a ‘spare’ over less burden than William

Harry ‘revelled’ being a ‘spare’ over less burden than William
James Cameron hints ‘Avatar 3’ could be last film in Saga

James Cameron hints ‘Avatar 3’ could be last film in Saga

WATCH Debbie Mathers congratulate son Eminem on Hall of Fame induction

WATCH Debbie Mathers congratulate son Eminem on Hall of Fame induction
Kim Kardashian roasted over claims she cooks for her kids: ‘Pure Comedy’

Kim Kardashian roasted over claims she cooks for her kids: ‘Pure Comedy’
King Charles coming 'dangerously close' to 'defying' newbie PM Rishi Sunak

King Charles coming 'dangerously close' to 'defying' newbie PM Rishi Sunak
Ryan Reynolds says South Korea appearance in 2018 was 'truly horrible'

Ryan Reynolds says South Korea appearance in 2018 was 'truly horrible'
Chris Evans lands People’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title

Chris Evans lands People’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title

Prince Andrew 'only person' to believe he can bounce back from 'disgraceful' life

Prince Andrew 'only person' to believe he can bounce back from 'disgraceful' life