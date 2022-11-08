Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include

Rihanna opened up about her highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime performance while teasing what she has in mind to make the show exciting for her audience.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Diamonds hitmaker shared how she cannot believe she agreed to headline the show.

"I can't believe I even said yes,” RiRi told the outlet. “It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, 'OK, I can't take it back. Now, it's like final.'"

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it's an entertainer's dream to be on a stage like that," she added.

"But it's nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody's watching. And they're rooting for you. And I want to get it right."

The superstar went on to add that it was a "now or never" kind of opportunity, before saying that as a new mom, "nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn't a challenge like that."

"You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I've never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge," the singer continued.

While Rihanna remained tight-lipped regarding most of the details about the highly anticipated performance, she said that she wanted to "incorporate a lot of culture" in her show.

"I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage," Rihanna revealed. "I want to celebrate the music that I've made."