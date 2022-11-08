Kylie Jenner gives 90s vibes in figure-hugging gown as she attends CFDA Fashion Awards

Kylie Jenner stunned onlookers with her chic look as she jumped to the past and donned a gorgeous form-fitting Thierry Mugler gown from the late 90s during the star-studded CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City earlier Monday.

The Kardashians star, 25, looked nothing short of a vision in the high-slit dress as she posed for photos at the ceremony which took place at Manhattan's Casa Cipriani.

The CFDA Fashion Awards, short for Council of Fashion Designers of America, is an annual event created to both honor and recognize talent in the fashion industry.

The businesswoman could be seen rocking a one-shoulder ensemble with the top portion of the dress containing sheer, ruched material. and has sent the internet into a meltdown.

The bottom portion of the dress showcased the star's toned legs with a high slit on the left side of the black velvet skirt draped around her lower waist.

Kylie slipped into a pair of classic black heels to complete her overall look for the glamorous evening.

According to Vogue, Kylie donned a Thierry Mugler dress from the brand's Fall 1999 collection.

The mother of two appeared to be having a blast as she made a fashion statement at the awards ceremony.

The CFDA was established in 1962 and celebrated its 60th anniversary at the ceremony.

After taking solo photos, Kylie was later joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, and the duo took a few additional snaps together.

Kylie's sisters were also in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. However, Kourtney appeared to be absent from the event.

When recently talking to CR Fashion Book, the TV personality opened up about her plans to pass down her stylish wardrobe down to her daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

'I have the most amazing pieces, and I cannot wait to share my entire archive with her when she is older,' the star expressed.