Millie Bobby Brown says her biggest acting goal is to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown dished on her wish to portray Britney Spears if a biopic is ever made on the singer’s life.

The Stranger Things star said she feels like her story resonates with the Hold Me Closer hitmaker life and that she would portray her “the right way.”

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Brown was asked about her future endeavors to which the actor said, “I wanna play a real person.”

The Enola Holmes actor added that she wants to play the Princess of Pop before saying, “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me.”

“Growing up in the public eye. Watching videos of her, watching interviews of her when she was younger. The same thing with you!’ she said to the Scream actor.

“I see her scramble for words and I don’t know her but when I look at pictures of her I feel I can tell her story in the right way,” Brown said.

“And hers only,” she added.