Rihanna reacts to new album rumors amid Super Bowl 2023 performance

Rihanna is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Ahead of the biggest musical fest, the Diamonds singer has reacted to rumors regarding her upcoming musical album.

Rihanna, 34, spoke about her upcoming performance on the carpet for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 lingerie show, “If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special.”

The Umbrella crooner said the gig is “now or never for me,” and agreed to take the stage in Glendale, Arizona, Feb. 12, 2023.

“It was a challenge that I welcomed. It was a stage bigger than anything I’ve ever done,” she added.

She quickly shut down the rumors that she would release her ninth album since her last drop, Anti in 2016.

“That’s not true. Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” the singer said.

“The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work,’ ” she said.

Rihanna marked her return to the music world with the release Lift Me Up - the lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last week.