 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Eddie Redmayne confesses she enjoys playing ‘killer’ in The Good Nurse

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Eddie Redmayne confesses she enjoys playing ‘killer’ in The Good Nurse
Eddie Redmayne confesses she enjoys playing ‘killer’ in The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne has recently talked about playing a murderer in The Good Nurse after featuring in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts, describing it ‘wonderful’.

Sharing his thoughts on Harry Potter spin-offs in a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Danish Girl actor said, “I love making those huge symphonic films.”

Eddie continued, “I love that company of actors – it’s old-school film-making of scale. But because of the nature of them, retaining intimacy is hard.”

While discussing about new Netflix serial killer drama, the 40-year-old actor shared that The Good Nurse enabled him to “mine scenes for everything that they’re worth to try every possible alternative”.

“That was wonderful. It was delicious. It was what I was dreaming of,” added the British actor.

Meanwhile, the series, which is based on a true story, shows a nurse who murders dozens of patients during 16-year period.

More From Entertainment:

Charisma Carpenter shares two cents on Angel spin-off, calling it ‘problematic’

Charisma Carpenter shares two cents on Angel spin-off, calling it ‘problematic’
Kate Middleton, William leave fans in tears with their unexpected gestures

Kate Middleton, William leave fans in tears with their unexpected gestures
Sylvester Stallone reflects on his friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sylvester Stallone reflects on his friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Kate Middleton 'moved away from being Williams' wife to be a leading royal'

Kate Middleton 'moved away from being Williams' wife to be a leading royal'
'The Crown': Humayun Saeed beaming with on-screen Diana in new still

'The Crown': Humayun Saeed beaming with on-screen Diana in new still
Rihanna reacts to new album rumors amid Super Bowl 2023 performance

Rihanna reacts to new album rumors amid Super Bowl 2023 performance
Millie Bobby Brown says her biggest acting goal is to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown says her biggest acting goal is to play Britney Spears

Fans react to Bella Hadid pictures featuring bruises on her legs: ‘What happened?’

Fans react to Bella Hadid pictures featuring bruises on her legs: ‘What happened?’
Rihanna enters the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Lift Me Up’

Rihanna enters the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Lift Me Up’
Experts ask when Prince Harry started to 'view' his title 'differently'

Experts ask when Prince Harry started to 'view' his title 'differently'
David Beckham shares glimpse of ‘Spice Girls’ reunion at Gori Horner birthday bash

David Beckham shares glimpse of ‘Spice Girls’ reunion at Gori Horner birthday bash

Gerard Pique parents open up about his shocking split with Shakira

Gerard Pique parents open up about his shocking split with Shakira