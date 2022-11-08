 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonakshi Sinha says she was told to lose weight by her mom

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Sonakshi Sinha says she was told to lose weight by her mom
Sonakshi Sinha says she was told to lose weight by her mom

Sonakshi Sinha talked about facing body shaming at home coming from her mom as she was told to lose weight by her mother, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sonakshi shared that she was a rebellious kid and she would do the exact opposite when told of losing weight.

Sonakshi told FirstPost, "I remember my mother telling me constantly to lose weight. And when somebody was constantly saying that to you, the rebellious kid in me would always do the opposite and the day my mother stopped telling me that's when it actually struck me that I need to do something about my weight."

She further added, "I don't blame all the mothers who want their daughters to lose weight because they probably went through the same thing when they were younger and maybe their parents were telling them as well."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Double XL. Double XL is a film that promotes body positivity and stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The film is directed by Satramm Ramani and was released in theatres on November 4. The film is directed by Satram Ramani and written by Musassar Aziz and Sasha Singh.

More From Showbiz:

Rajkummar Rao says no one talked to him about 'Stree' sequel

Rajkummar Rao says no one talked to him about 'Stree' sequel

Priyanka Chopra talks about upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Priyanka Chopra talks about upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis

Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis
Actors Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman have parted ways

Actors Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman have parted ways

Humayun Saeed all set to attend the premiere of 'The Crown season 5'

Humayun Saeed all set to attend the premiere of 'The Crown season 5'
Neena Gupta dishes on having daughter outside marriage: ‘suffered and endured’

Neena Gupta dishes on having daughter outside marriage: ‘suffered and endured’
Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu lit up 'Vogue India' cover

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu lit up 'Vogue India' cover
Rabia Anum makes sudden departure from morning show: Here’s why

Rabia Anum makes sudden departure from morning show: Here’s why
Allu Arjun heading to Bangkok for shoot of Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun heading to Bangkok for shoot of Pushpa 2
Sania Mirza shares cryptic posts amid divorce rumors with Shoaib Malik: Take a look

Sania Mirza shares cryptic posts amid divorce rumors with Shoaib Malik: Take a look
Amitabh Bachchan requests fans to watch 'Uunchai' in theaters

Amitabh Bachchan requests fans to watch 'Uunchai' in theaters
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 65 lakh on Day 3

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 65 lakh on Day 3