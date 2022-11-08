Sonakshi Sinha says she was told to lose weight by her mom

Sonakshi Sinha talked about facing body shaming at home coming from her mom as she was told to lose weight by her mother, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sonakshi shared that she was a rebellious kid and she would do the exact opposite when told of losing weight.

Sonakshi told FirstPost, "I remember my mother telling me constantly to lose weight. And when somebody was constantly saying that to you, the rebellious kid in me would always do the opposite and the day my mother stopped telling me that's when it actually struck me that I need to do something about my weight."

She further added, "I don't blame all the mothers who want their daughters to lose weight because they probably went through the same thing when they were younger and maybe their parents were telling them as well."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Double XL. Double XL is a film that promotes body positivity and stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The film is directed by Satramm Ramani and was released in theatres on November 4. The film is directed by Satram Ramani and written by Musassar Aziz and Sasha Singh.