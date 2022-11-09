 
sports
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Reuters

England players trust security advice on Pakistan tour 100%: Ben Stokes

By
Reuters

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Englands Ben Stokes during a press conference at The Oval, London, Britain on September 7, 2022. — Reuters/File
England's Ben Stokes during a press conference at The Oval, London, Britain on September 7, 2022. — Reuters/File 

England captain Ben Stokes said last week's attack on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was a "shock" but that the squad trusts the advice of security chief Reg Dickason ahead of next month's three-test series in the country.

Former cricketer Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April, was six days into a protest procession bound for Islamabad when he was shot in the leg.

England are set to play Tests in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December and bowler Mark Wood has voiced concerns about returning to Pakistan in the wake of the shooting.

"Obviously, what happened there last week was a bit of a shock to see but Reg Dickason has been out there," Stokes told reporters.

"In my opinion, he's the best man to assess the situation ... Whatever Reg comes back with, the players and the people going out on that tour 100% trust him because he's a man you trust with your life."

In September last year, England had followed New Zealand into cancelling a scheduled white-ball tour to Pakistan due to security concerns.

International teams have largely steered clear of Pakistan since an attack by militants on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009 killed six policemen and two civilians.

More From Sports:

Pakistan to play New Zealand in first WC semi-final today

Pakistan to play New Zealand in first WC semi-final today
Geoff Lawson sees Pakistan triumphing T20 World Cup

Geoff Lawson sees Pakistan triumphing T20 World Cup

Pakistan's T20 World Cup semi-final match excites CJP Umar Ata Bandial

Pakistan's T20 World Cup semi-final match excites CJP Umar Ata Bandial
England need more silverware to achieve greatness, says Moeen Ali

England need more silverware to achieve greatness, says Moeen Ali
Matthew Hayden backs underperforming Babar Azam to deliver like Adam Gilchrist in 2007 ODI WC

Matthew Hayden backs underperforming Babar Azam to deliver like Adam Gilchrist in 2007 ODI WC
Pakistani spin legend Abdul Qadir inducted in ICC Hall of Fame

Pakistani spin legend Abdul Qadir inducted in ICC Hall of Fame
In a first, tape-ball tournament to feature Pakistan and India

In a first, tape-ball tournament to feature Pakistan and India
T20 World Cup: How Pakistan, India reach semis with turn of events in tournament?

T20 World Cup: How Pakistan, India reach semis with turn of events in tournament?
Several Pakistanis partake in New York, Istanbul marathons

Several Pakistanis partake in New York, Istanbul marathons
Shahid Afridi calls on Babar Azam to move down the order

Shahid Afridi calls on Babar Azam to move down the order
Sri Lanka suspend Gunathilaka after arrest over alleged sexual assault

Sri Lanka suspend Gunathilaka after arrest over alleged sexual assault
New Zealand won't underestimate Pakistan, says Tim Southee

New Zealand won't underestimate Pakistan, says Tim Southee