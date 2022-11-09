 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Web Desk

King Charles 'will be seen' in 'The Crown', says Dominic West

Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

King Charles should get a 'fair hearing' with season five of The Crown, says Dominic West.

The 53-year-old star, who plays the role of former Prince of Wales in the Netflix show, empathises with the 'scrutiny' His Majesty had to face during his divorce with Princess Diana.

Speaking in a Tuesday press conference, he said: “[Charles] is one of the most scrutinised, publicised lives in the world. So it’s hard to know what people know about him.

“This period covers a time when he (had) bad press.

“It was a divorce and there’s always two sides in a divorce (so) I suppose viewers heard one or the other.

“And hopefully there’s a bit of perspective now and I hope everyone gets a fair hearing. I think that’s part of the reason for doing it.

“I obviously love the guy and… inevitably, you take their side or you give them the benefit of the doubt and I hope that will maybe happen and people see Charles in this.”

The Crown season five is set to drop on November 9, 2023.

