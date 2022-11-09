 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton upset over Mike Tindall’s ‘demeaning’ antics

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

FileFootage

Mike Tindall – husband of Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, is set to appear on a reality TV show which has reportedly left Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘very upset’.

A royal biographer said that the former rugby player’s antics would have raised an eyebrow in Windsor.

Speaking with The Sun, Angelia Levin said that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “very upset and very sad” since Mike headed for Australia.

She said: “What's persuaded him? Is it because he's bored and wants to have some fun? Is it because he's desperate to earn more money?

"I think it brings the royal family into disrepute. I don't think it's the right thing to say that when he and Zara met they both discovered they like to get smashed."

They added: "I don't think that's anybody's business, I don't think anybody should know. It was quite embarrassing to do rapping - I don't think that suited him. Why is he there for goodness sake?

"I think that demeans not just his wife, but his mother-in-law Princess Anne - and other members of the royal family. It's not just a joke."

More From Entertainment:

Christina Applegate praises Selena Gomez for ‘eye-opening’ documentary

Christina Applegate praises Selena Gomez for ‘eye-opening’ documentary
Spain’s former king appeals for immunity over UK harassment case

Spain’s former king appeals for immunity over UK harassment case
Johnny Depp exudes charm in controversial cameo on Rihanna Savage X Fenty show

Johnny Depp exudes charm in controversial cameo on Rihanna Savage X Fenty show
Britney Spears shades Millie Bobby Brown on her biopic comment

Britney Spears shades Millie Bobby Brown on her biopic comment
‘Black Panther’ returns to cinemas worldwide without Chadwick Boseman

‘Black Panther’ returns to cinemas worldwide without Chadwick Boseman
Humayun Saeed looks dapper at Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ London premiere

Humayun Saeed looks dapper at Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ London premiere
Demi Lovato rose to fame because of Selena Gomez?

Demi Lovato rose to fame because of Selena Gomez?
Prince Harry clashing with Netflix over documentary release date

Prince Harry clashing with Netflix over documentary release date
Princess Martha Louise follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Princess Martha Louise follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
King Charles 'will be seen' in 'The Crown', says Dominic West

King Charles 'will be seen' in 'The Crown', says Dominic West

Ali Fazal lands pivotal role in Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers'

Ali Fazal lands pivotal role in Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers'
‘The Crown’ accused of leading ‘younger generation’ to attack Camilla

‘The Crown’ accused of leading ‘younger generation’ to attack Camilla