 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle defies Archetypes guest over reclaiming ‘B-word’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Meghan Markle defies Archetypes guest over reclaiming ‘B-word’
Meghan Markle defies Archetypes guest over reclaiming ‘B-word’

Meghan Markle recently defied Robin Thede who was the latest guest on the Duchess’ podcast Archetypes.

The mother-of-two said that Robin embraced the b-word and almost ‘reclaimed’ it.

“I love that women have used this phrase ‘bad (expletive)’ as a positive thing… Like, you look amazing, you've got a great job, and you're doing your thing. And so for me, I think about Lizzo, you know, she says is bad (expletive) o'clock!”

“I do think it helps offset all the negativity associated with it. And I do think it takes the air out of it. I know it does,” the comedian added.

However, Meghan disagreed saying: “I can’t! I mean, for a person who hates the word so much, this is giving me hives. Nevertheless, I will say, it’s all really interesting to me, what Robin is talking about. Because, as you may have guessed, I have zero interest in reclaiming this term.

“But these women I respect, whose work I love, a lot of them are entirely comfortable with that; they want to do that to take the power of it.”

She added: “It’s sadly, for whatever reason, really easy to resort to for a lot of people. It’s one of those labels that feels like it’s thrown around constantly. And while its usage certainly has undertones that say a lot about the person who’s speaking, there’s still a specific type of woman who tends to be the recipient.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard being ‘treated well’ in Europe after facing online hate post Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard being ‘treated well’ in Europe after facing online hate post Johnny Depp trial
'The Crown' actor admits playing Prince Philip 'reinforced' his view of Royal Family

'The Crown' actor admits playing Prince Philip 'reinforced' his view of Royal Family
Chris Evans says he 'absolutely' wants to 'build a family'

Chris Evans says he 'absolutely' wants to 'build a family'
Camila Mendes and ‘Música’ co-star Rudy Mancuso are dating?

Camila Mendes and ‘Música’ co-star Rudy Mancuso are dating?
Alanis Morissette reveals why she dropped out of Rock Hall of Fame performance

Alanis Morissette reveals why she dropped out of Rock Hall of Fame performance
Christina Applegate praises Selena Gomez for ‘eye-opening’ documentary

Christina Applegate praises Selena Gomez for ‘eye-opening’ documentary
Spain’s former king appeals for immunity over UK harassment case

Spain’s former king appeals for immunity over UK harassment case
Johnny Depp exudes charm in controversial cameo on Rihanna Savage X Fenty show

Johnny Depp exudes charm in controversial cameo on Rihanna Savage X Fenty show
Prince William, Kate Middleton upset over Mike Tindall’s ‘demeaning’ antics

Prince William, Kate Middleton upset over Mike Tindall’s ‘demeaning’ antics
Britney Spears shades Millie Bobby Brown on her biopic comment

Britney Spears shades Millie Bobby Brown on her biopic comment
Meghan Markle is too 'dangerous' to be 'Spare' Prince Harry's wife: Expert

Meghan Markle is too 'dangerous' to be 'Spare' Prince Harry's wife: Expert
‘Black Panther’ returns to cinemas worldwide without Chadwick Boseman

‘Black Panther’ returns to cinemas worldwide without Chadwick Boseman