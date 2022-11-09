Brooklyn Beckham isn’t happy living with Nicola Peltz family: ‘He’s finding it tough’

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly not happy living under the roof of his in-laws after tying the knot with Nicola Peltz and wants to move out.

An insider spilled to Heat Magazine that the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham has asked his parents to help him get his own place.

“He’s finding it tough and is acutely aware he’s living with someone else’s parents,” the insider said. “He wants him and Nicola to have their own place.”

“They’re married and should be starting a life together, not just living in a wing of her parent's mansion and always having to do whatever the family is doing.

“He’s been talking to his parents and asking them to help him move out,” the source shared while adding that the budding chef has discussed this topic with his wife but it didn’t go down well.

“She thinks that, until they are more settled in their careers, it’s better they just stay at home,” the source noted. “When Brooklyn tries to tell her that it’s her home, not his, she gets really mad.”

The source went on to share that the newlyweds have a lot of fights over the issue which is making Brooklyn feel "isolated," adding, "His life is now just following her around and he’s getting really frustrated."

“During one argument Brooklyn even suggested that he was just going to go ahead and get a place in New York by asking his parents to help him out, which Nicola did not appreciate,” the outlet shared.