Rihanna’s shocking confession about motherhood: Find out

Rihanna recently opened up about motherhood, which had been a “trip” of a lifetime for the singer.



“Life starts over when you become a parent,” said the 34-year-old singer in a new interview with Access Hollywood at the premiere of Savage x Fenty Show Vol.4 show.

The Lift Me Up crooner remarked, “It’s life that you’ve never known before.”

While describing her experience as a mother to “taking acid”, the Umbrella hit-maker mentioned, “The beginning is like you’re tripping acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell.”

Speaking about taking care of her newborn son, the songstress explained, “You look at him and he’s yours, but he’s a stranger and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world.”

“When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul … I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot,” she added.

For the unversed, Rihanna shares her son with A$AP who was born in May.