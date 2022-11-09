 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ doc lacked ‘sufficient time and respect’ for Queen

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

King Charles’ doc lacked ‘sufficient time and respect’ for Queen
King Charles’ doc lacked ‘sufficient time and respect’ for Queen

King Charles III's BBC documentary has been dropped over lack of ‘sufficient time and respect’ to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The documentary, helmed by John Bridcut, was titled Born To Be The King as it featured interviews with Prime Ministers, Cabinet secretaries and other renowned names.

The documentary was initially planned to be aired on the third day after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

However, the BBC executive on September 10 decided not to give the documentary a primetime slot but rather release it on iPlayer, reported The Times.

Bridcut told the publication: “I think they were afraid of being accused of not giving the death of the Queen sufficient time and respect.”

He added: “They didn’t appreciate sufficiently that sadness over the death of the Queen would be coupled with a feeling of welcome for the new King. Both run in parallel, not one displacing the other." 

More From Entertainment:

Millie Bobby Brown says her friendship with Noah Schnapp left boyfriend confused

Millie Bobby Brown says her friendship with Noah Schnapp left boyfriend confused

Elon Musk net worth slips below $200 billion

Elon Musk net worth slips below $200 billion
Sean Penn gifts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an Oscar statuette: Video

Sean Penn gifts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an Oscar statuette: Video
Brooklyn Beckham isn’t happy living with Nicola Peltz family: ‘He’s finding it tough’

Brooklyn Beckham isn’t happy living with Nicola Peltz family: ‘He’s finding it tough’
Kumail Nanjiani denies claims of 'Eternals' sequel in work

Kumail Nanjiani denies claims of 'Eternals' sequel in work
Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol as she urges fellow Americans to vote

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol as she urges fellow Americans to vote
Adidas net income cut in half after split from Kanye West

Adidas net income cut in half after split from Kanye West
King Charles, Camilla escape attack during walkout in York, police detain suspect

King Charles, Camilla escape attack during walkout in York, police detain suspect
Amber Heard being ‘treated well’ in Europe after facing online hate post Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard being ‘treated well’ in Europe after facing online hate post Johnny Depp trial
Meghan Markle defies Archetypes guest over reclaiming ‘B-word’

Meghan Markle defies Archetypes guest over reclaiming ‘B-word’
'The Crown' actor admits playing Prince Philip 'reinforced' his view of Royal Family

'The Crown' actor admits playing Prince Philip 'reinforced' his view of Royal Family
Chris Evans says he 'absolutely' wants to 'build a family'

Chris Evans says he 'absolutely' wants to 'build a family'