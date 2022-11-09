King Charles’ doc lacked ‘sufficient time and respect’ for Queen

King Charles III's BBC documentary has been dropped over lack of ‘sufficient time and respect’ to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The documentary, helmed by John Bridcut, was titled Born To Be The King as it featured interviews with Prime Ministers, Cabinet secretaries and other renowned names.

The documentary was initially planned to be aired on the third day after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

However, the BBC executive on September 10 decided not to give the documentary a primetime slot but rather release it on iPlayer, reported The Times.

Bridcut told the publication: “I think they were afraid of being accused of not giving the death of the Queen sufficient time and respect.”

He added: “They didn’t appreciate sufficiently that sadness over the death of the Queen would be coupled with a feeling of welcome for the new King. Both run in parallel, not one displacing the other."