 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Mithun, Sunny Deol to star in an action film together

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Ahmed Khans upcoming actioner has not been titled yet
Ahmed Khan's upcoming actioner has not been titled yet

Veteran actors of the Indian film industry Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Sunny Deol will be starring in an action packed project backed filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

Earlier today, the first look of all four extremely talented actors came out. Actor Jackie Shroff shared the first look on his social media handle with a caption: “#BaapOfAllFilms. Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal.”

The actors look very intense as they pose for the camera. So far, the actioner has not been titled yet. But previously reports came out that the actors started shooting for the film in June 2022.

Ahmed Khan’s backed film is directed by Vivek Chauhan in collaboration with Zee Studios. As per the sources, Khan and the company aim at bringing back the 80s action stars together in a single film. The film has been in the planning stage for almost over a year.

Previously on Mithun’s 72nd birthday, Shroff made the announcement of the film through a quirky caption: “Jahan chaar yaar mil jaaye… arre chautha kidhar hain bhidu… @duttsanjay @mithunchakraborty? #BaapOfAllFilms.”

Meanwhile, Mithun was last seen in the film The Kashmir Flies. Sunny Deol will be reuniting with Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2 and Apne 2, whereas Sanjay Dutt has The Good Maharaja and Ghudchadi in the pipeline.

As per PinkVilla, Jackie Shroff will be next seen Life is Good which is all set to release on December 9, 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Imtiaz Ali recalls ‘People didn’t expect Deepika to be a good actress’

Imtiaz Ali recalls ‘People didn’t expect Deepika to be a good actress’
Humayun Saeed interacts with 'The Crown' co-actors at premiere night: See pics

Humayun Saeed interacts with 'The Crown' co-actors at premiere night: See pics
Abhishek Bachchan shares career advice he received from Shah Rukh Khan

Abhishek Bachchan shares career advice he received from Shah Rukh Khan

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' to premiere at 53rd IFFI

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' to premiere at 53rd IFFI

Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan on his birthday 'My baby boy is a grown up'

Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan on his birthday 'My baby boy is a grown up'
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1.5 crore on Day 4

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1.5 crore on Day 4
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 35 lakh on Day 4

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 35 lakh on Day 4
Sonakshi Sinha says she was told to lose weight by her mom

Sonakshi Sinha says she was told to lose weight by her mom
Rajkummar Rao says no one talked to him about 'Stree' sequel

Rajkummar Rao says no one talked to him about 'Stree' sequel

Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan team-up for 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3'

Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan team-up for 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3'
Priyanka Chopra talks about upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Priyanka Chopra talks about upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis

Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis