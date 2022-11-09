Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Mithun, Sunny Deol to star in an action film together

Ahmed Khan's upcoming actioner has not been titled yet

Veteran actors of the Indian film industry Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Sunny Deol will be starring in an action packed project backed filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

Earlier today, the first look of all four extremely talented actors came out. Actor Jackie Shroff shared the first look on his social media handle with a caption: “#BaapOfAllFilms. Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal.”

The actors look very intense as they pose for the camera. So far, the actioner has not been titled yet. But previously reports came out that the actors started shooting for the film in June 2022.



Ahmed Khan’s backed film is directed by Vivek Chauhan in collaboration with Zee Studios. As per the sources, Khan and the company aim at bringing back the 80s action stars together in a single film. The film has been in the planning stage for almost over a year.

Previously on Mithun’s 72nd birthday, Shroff made the announcement of the film through a quirky caption: “Jahan chaar yaar mil jaaye… arre chautha kidhar hain bhidu… @duttsanjay @mithunchakraborty? #BaapOfAllFilms.”

Meanwhile, Mithun was last seen in the film The Kashmir Flies. Sunny Deol will be reuniting with Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2 and Apne 2, whereas Sanjay Dutt has The Good Maharaja and Ghudchadi in the pipeline.

As per PinkVilla, Jackie Shroff will be next seen Life is Good which is all set to release on December 9, 2022.