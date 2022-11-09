Shakira, Gerard Pique want their kids to live in ‘safe and calm environment’

File Footage

Shakira and her ex Gerard Pique want their kids to live in a "safe & calm environment" as the exes sign a custody agreement.



The former lovers issued a statement to TMZ as they officially announced that the Waka Waka singer will be taking their kids to Miami while the footballer gets visitation rights.

“We have signed a custody agreement,” the exes said. “Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection.”

Shakira and Pique shared that they “hope” that their boys, Sasha and Milan, “can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment.”

Ever since the duo parted ways after a 12-year-long romance, their lives have been constantly securitized by the media because of the increased interest of paparazzi in their personal matters.

Hence, it was better for their children to live a peaceful and quieter life in the states away from the press.

The former couple “signed an agreement that is best for the kids — [who are] their main focus — and after eight years of living in Barcelona,” a source spilled to the outlet.

“[Shakira] and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is,” the insider added.

The Columbian singer and the Barcelona player signed the agreement after an “intense” 12-hour marathon meeting in presence of the lawyers, five months after split.