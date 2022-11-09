 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira, Gerard Pique want their kids to live in ‘safe and calm environment’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

File Footage

Shakira and her ex Gerard Pique want their kids to live in a "safe & calm environment" as the exes sign a custody agreement.

The former lovers issued a statement to TMZ as they officially announced that the Waka Waka singer will be taking their kids to Miami while the footballer gets visitation rights.

“We have signed a custody agreement,” the exes said. “Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection.”

Shakira and Pique shared that they “hope” that their boys, Sasha and Milan, “can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment.”

Ever since the duo parted ways after a 12-year-long romance, their lives have been constantly securitized by the media because of the increased interest of paparazzi in their personal matters.

Hence, it was better for their children to live a peaceful and quieter life in the states away from the press.

The former couple “signed an agreement that is best for the kids — [who are] their main focus — and after eight years of living in Barcelona,” a source spilled to the outlet.

“[Shakira] and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is,” the insider added.

The Columbian singer and the Barcelona player signed the agreement after an “intense” 12-hour marathon meeting in presence of the lawyers, five months after split.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds opens up about daughters’ obsession with Taylor Swift’s music

Ryan Reynolds opens up about daughters’ obsession with Taylor Swift’s music
Why 'Avatar: The High Ground' was scrapped? James Cameron answers

Why 'Avatar: The High Ground' was scrapped? James Cameron answers
Kate Middleton gives child remembrance poppy as she visits maternity facility amid pregnancy rumours

Kate Middleton gives child remembrance poppy as she visits maternity facility amid pregnancy rumours
Drake postpones Apollo concert to mourn Takeoff death

Drake postpones Apollo concert to mourn Takeoff death
Disney+ gains 12 million subscribers, beats analyst expectations

Disney+ gains 12 million subscribers, beats analyst expectations
Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Donald Trump for calling 'his show dead'

Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Donald Trump for calling 'his show dead'
Elon Musk effect: famed TV host Whoopi Goldberg left Twitter

Elon Musk effect: famed TV host Whoopi Goldberg left Twitter

Gigi Hadid avoids PDA with Leonardo DiCaprio to respect Zayn Malik feelings

Gigi Hadid avoids PDA with Leonardo DiCaprio to respect Zayn Malik feelings
King Charles III dubbed more 'emotive' than Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III dubbed more 'emotive' than Queen Elizabeth II
When 'The Crown' robbery almost turned into a murder investigation

When 'The Crown' robbery almost turned into a murder investigation
King Charles, Camilla's reaction to hecklers captured in THIS video

King Charles, Camilla's reaction to hecklers captured in THIS video
'Gears of War' is coming to Netflix for a film and animated series

'Gears of War' is coming to Netflix for a film and animated series