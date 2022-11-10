Prince Harry 'cheerfully' asked biographer to see 'The Crown': 'You've got to'

Prince Harry has seen The Crown and seemingly advices royal experts to do the same.



Biographer Angela Levin reveals she met Prince Harry at Kensington Palace back in the days, where she had a discussion with the Duke of Sussex over the Netflix series.

In order to "break the ice", Harry asked Angela: "Have you seen The Crown".



Angela says she has not, to which Harry replied: "You've got to. But I'm going to insist that it stops because I don't want to be on it."

For season five of the show, actor Will Powell essays the role of Prince Harry.

