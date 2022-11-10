 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana aide 'surprised' King Charles security let egging incident happen

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Princess Diana's bodyguard is disappointed King Charles III egg pelter was not penalised sooner.

The 23-year-old student from University of York was held under police custody after he egged His Majesty and Queen Consort Camilla while meeting the local crowd.

Speaking about the incident, former royal staff member, Ken Wharfe, told MailOnline: “There's always a risk involved with public walkabouts and it's impossible to check everyone in the crowd.

“Ordinarily on a walkabout you'd have somebody behind the crowd following the King and the protection detail so I'm surprised it wasn't picked up earlier.

“And having looked at the clips I would have personally liked to have seen the King and Queen Consort moved away quicker," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Louis Tomlinson claims Harry Styles fits the mold of ‘modern star’

Louis Tomlinson claims Harry Styles fits the mold of ‘modern star’
Meghan Markle ranks first in list of potential runners for US pollical party president

Meghan Markle ranks first in list of potential runners for US pollical party president
Aaron Carter’s best friend shares details of the singer’s final days

Aaron Carter’s best friend shares details of the singer’s final days
Jennifer Lopez reveals why her previous marriages weren’t successful

Jennifer Lopez reveals why her previous marriages weren’t successful
Doja Cat seeks help from Elon Musk: ‘I’ve made a mistake’

Doja Cat seeks help from Elon Musk: ‘I’ve made a mistake’
‘Saturday Night Live’ writers to boycott Dave Chappelle

‘Saturday Night Live’ writers to boycott Dave Chappelle

Johnny Depp dubs Amber Heard trial ‘horror show’ while thanking fans for support

Johnny Depp dubs Amber Heard trial ‘horror show’ while thanking fans for support
Nick Canon is expecting his 13th child with Abby De La Rosa

Nick Canon is expecting his 13th child with Abby De La Rosa
Kaley Cuoco admires Jennifer Aniston for speaking out about her infertility

Kaley Cuoco admires Jennifer Aniston for speaking out about her infertility
Prince Harry leaves the rest behind in controversial poll

Prince Harry leaves the rest behind in controversial poll
'The Crown' star Imelda Staunton claims new season ‘celebrates’ Queen Elizabeth

'The Crown' star Imelda Staunton claims new season ‘celebrates’ Queen Elizabeth